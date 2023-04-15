Pittsburgh police searching for missing senior citizen considered to be at risk

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing senior citizen who is considered to be at risk due to his age.

According to police, Richard Foreman, 85, was last seen in the 2200 block of Webster Avenue at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Foreman has no known medical conditions, but police said it is “very unusual for him to be away from his home for an extended period of time.”

He is known to spend time on Centre Avenue near the Carnegie Library.

Anyone with information on Foreman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 412-323-7141.

