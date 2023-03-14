Pittsburgh police searching for missing, vulnerable 14-year-old boy

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing and vulnerable 14-year-old boy.

According to police, Marquell Campbell is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Campbell was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants and orange tennis shoes on Sherwood Avenue.

He is known to spend time in the Elliott and Sheraden neighborhoods.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania school aide accused of filming special needs student in restroom Man found shot to death in Clairton Airbags stolen from cars in Allegheny; Monroeville police believe thief has knowledge of vehicles VIDEO: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in McCandless; police looking for driver DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts