Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman.

According to police, 44-year-old Deborah “Debbie” Bailey was last seen on Sept. 11.

Bailey is 5′5″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair with a silver streak, and police said her hair could possibly be in a short ponytail.

According to police, Bailey may have dementia, and could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills or Homewood areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Pittsburgh police at (412)323-7141.

