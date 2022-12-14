Pittsburgh police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Carrick gas station

Pittsburgh police are investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station in Carrick on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station in the 1600 block of Route 51 around 10:30 p.m.

The store clerk told police that a male came in with a gun and stole money from the register before he ran away on Nobles Lane.

No one was injured.

Pittsburgh police said the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Our entire world’: 2 children killed in Sewickley house fire Police: 1 teen killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport Dick’s Sporting Goods, neighbors make donations to replace bikes stolen from Toys for Tots location VIDEO: Lawmakers join in as parents push for harsher laws after registered sex offender moves near school DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts