Pittsburgh police searching for suspects who allegedly stole safe on an office chair

Pittsburgh police are looking for suspects whom they believe stole a safe from an apartment by rolling it out on an office chair.

In photos released by the police, the suspects are seen with a large object in a blanket sitting on a chair with wheels. Officers believe the suspects were walking out with a safe full of cash, jewelry, paperwork and five firearms.

Police are looking to identify the four people in these photos. They are suspects in an April 9 burglary in the Glass House Apartments. A safe containing a large sum of money and firearms was stolen from a suite.

Info? Call (412) 323-7155.

More here ➡️ https://t.co/pzmGUWr1yM pic.twitter.com/t0GgXqDFyd — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 29, 2022

The safe was stolen from Glasshouse Apartments on the 100 block of Station Square Drive East. Officers believe the safe was stolen between 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on April 9.

Police believe the suspects live or work in the Mount Washington area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Burglary Unit at 412-323-7155.

TRENDING NOW:

Washington County couple facing charges after allegedly leaving fentanyl in front of their baby Allegheny Health Department fines a local Chipotle Mexican Grill after repeated safety violations Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in McKees Rocks VIDEO: Suspect in violent downtown carjacking identified, charged DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts