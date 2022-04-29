Pittsburgh police searching for suspects who allegedly stole safe on an office chair

WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh police are looking for suspects whom they believe stole a safe from an apartment by rolling it out on an office chair.

In photos released by the police, the suspects are seen with a large object in a blanket sitting on a chair with wheels. Officers believe the suspects were walking out with a safe full of cash, jewelry, paperwork and five firearms.

The safe was stolen from Glasshouse Apartments on the 100 block of Station Square Drive East. Officers believe the safe was stolen between 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. on April 9.

Police believe the suspects live or work in the Mount Washington area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Burglary Unit at 412-323-7155.

