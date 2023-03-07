Pittsburgh police searching for suspects responsible for vandalizing Shepherd’s Wellness Center

Pittsburgh police are looking for two people seen in surveillance video vandalizing the Shepherd’s Wellness Center on Sciota Street in Bloomfield.

Channel 11 spoke with the center’s director who said this happened last Wednesday at around 1 a.m.

“Really is saddening and frustrating to have this kind of vandalism happen,” said Richard Krug, executive director.

Police believe it was a man and a woman.

Krug said they were wearing hats who graffitied the back of the building and left after about five minutes.

Krug said it’s really upsetting. They use the center to take care of people.

“We try to keep our building good, want to be good neighbors and be part of the community and it’s really saddening to see that,” said Krug.

The center helps those with hiv and aids, providing them with dinners and improving their wellness.

Channel 11 asked Krug if he thinks this was targeted.

“I don’t have that sense. I was relieved that it did not appear to be a hate crime,” said Krug.

The center plans to paint over the graffiti within the next few days.

Police now want the public’s help identifying the two suspects

Anyone with information related to this case should call or text Pittsburgh police at 412-495-6052.

