Pittsburgh Police searching for two missing siblings

Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of missing siblings.

Rosie and Bayjai Germany were last seen at their home in Hazelwood.

Rosie is 11-years-old and is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall. Bayjai is 13 and approximately 5 feet, three inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

