Pittsburgh police searching for woman missing since November

Pittsburgh police are searching for a woman they say has been missing since November.

Elissa Jackson, 43, was last seen on Nov. 17.

Police said Jackson is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has short black hair and hazel eyes.

Jackson is known to frequent Homewood, Homestead and Penn Hills.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

