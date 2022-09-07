Pittsburgh police seek gun-wielding suspect in Downtown robbery

Sep. 7—Pittsburgh police are looking for a male suspect they say threatened to shoot an employee while robbing a Downtown retailer.

The robbery was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Burlington Coat Factory, 339 Sixth Ave.

When a female employee spotted the suspect stuffing clothes into his backpack without paying for them, he was asked to remove the items and leave the store, police said.

As he was leaving the store, he is accused of pulling a firearm from his pocket and threatening to shoot a male employee, police said.

Shown in images captured by security cameras, the suspect is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and between 16 and 25 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call city detectives Brust or Kertis at 412-323-7161.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .