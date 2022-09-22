Pittsburgh police seek missing Larimer girl

Sep. 22—Pittsburgh police are seeking information on a 12-year-old girl reported missing from the city's Larimer neighborhood.

Kamarah Sanders, 12, was last seen Tuesday at her home on the 6000 block of Carver Street.

Police described her as 5-feet-5-inches, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black, BeBe-brand sweatsuit and black Nike Air Max shoes.

Police said she attends Westinghouse Academy but did not return home after school, and may be in the area of Park Hill Drive in East Hills.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

In late June, Sanders was found shortly after being reported missing.

