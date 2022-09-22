Pittsburgh police seek missing Marshall-Shadeland woman

Sep. 22—Pittsburgh police are seeking information on a woman missing from the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Cayla Combs, 27, was last seen Tuesday morning.

Police describe her as 5-feet-1-inch tall, 200 lbs., with brown eyes. Her hair is half-black and half-blonde.

Family members said Combs was a danger to herself and possibly possession of a gun.

She drives a black 2018 Kia Sorento, with Pennsylvania license plate KZS-4334.

Police said she may be in Harmony but is also known to spend time in Freedom, Wilkinsburg and Monroeville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141 or 911.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .