Pittsburgh police seek public’s help to find missing child
Pittsburgh police SVU detectives are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old.
Kamarah Sanders is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.
She was last seen at 3 a.m. on June 27 leaving a house on Carver Street. She had on a red tank top, green pajama pants and a blue bonnet, according to police.
Police said she may be in the Homewood, Larimer, East Liberty or East Hills areas.
If you have information on this case, call (412) 323-7141.
