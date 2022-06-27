Pittsburgh police seek public’s help to find missing child

Reuters Videos

STORY: Days after a massive earthquake killed more than 1000 people in eastern Afghanistan, survivors have been busy salvaging what's left of their belongings.Last Wednesday's quake struck some of the most remote parts of the country, which has made reaching those affected all the more hard.Deep in the mountains, in Paktika province, Meena Gul is one of those struggling to rebuild his life."Our home has been destroyed, the women and children are here with me. We have no home, no tent, and we have not received any tents so far. Women and children are living outside among the destruction, there aren't any toilets, nor anything else. There is no place for us to live."Afghanistan's health ministry says thousands of people are in need of clean water and food.The U..N has warned that cholera outbreaks are of particular and serious concern.The situation is a real test for the Taliban, who seized control of the country last year following the withdrawal of U.S.-led international forces.The hardline group has since been shunned by many foreign governments due to concerns about human rights.On the ground, the people of Afghanistan are looking to their leaders for help.Abdul Rehman is one of them.He told Reuters he lost 11 family members in the earthquake.“I am very sad. We want the government to build our houses for us. I am not hungry for food so much. That is not so difficult. Construction is difficult. We want help with this most. Because it’s the sun and heat now. Then winter will come. We are poor people.”The United Nations, and several other countries, have rushed aid to the affected areas.More is due to arrive over the coming days.Meanwhile, Afghan authorities are calling on international governments to roll back sanctions.They also want the freeze on billions of dollars in central bank assets stashed in Western financial institutions to be lifted.