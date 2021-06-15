Pittsburgh police seek SUV driver that fled after hitting person in Shadyside

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
·1 min read

Jun. 15—A man was critically hurt after being hit by an SUV in Shadyside early Tuesday morning, according to Pittsburgh police.

Officers responded to the report at South Aiken Avenue and Walnut Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Police said first responders found the man unresponsive and bleeding from the head. He was taken to an unnamed hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Police said several witnesses described the SUV as a dark colored 2019 Honda HR-V with Pennsylvania registration LDH-2686. The vehicle will have damage to its windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-937-3051.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

