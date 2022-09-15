Pittsburgh police seek woman missing since Sunday

Sep. 15—Pittsburgh police are searching for a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Deborah "Debbie" Bailey, 44, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, police said. She has black hair with a silver streak, possibly worn in a short ponytail.

Police said Bailey, who could have dementia, could be in the Wilkinsburg, East Hills or Homewood areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Special Victims Unit detectives at 412-323-7141.

