Pittsburgh police seeking public’s help to find serial car thefts suspect

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a warrant suspect.

According to police, 59-year-old Ellis Jackson faces charges for multiple thefts from vehicles. The thefts happened over the last several months in Pittsburgh’s Strip District and Uptown neighborhoods.

Police said Jackson is known to frequent the North Side, Lincoln-Lemington and McKeesport.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Zone 2 detectives at (412) 255-2827.

