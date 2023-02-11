Pittsburgh police seeking public’s help to find missing, endangered teen

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

According to police, 13-year-old Mae’Leigh Spriggs was last seen leaving her home on Feb. 9.

She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, black bubble coat, shorts and crocs.

She also has some orange braids in her hair, police said.

Police said she’s considered to be in danger because of her age.

Police said she’s been seen Downtown with friends in the past.

If you have any information, please dial 911 or call Missing Persons at (412) 323-7141.

