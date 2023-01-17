Pittsburgh police seeking public’s help to find missing, endangered man

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man.

According to police, 66-year-old Michael Aiello was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near South 9th Street and East Carson Street.

Michael Aiello, 66, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. near S. 9th St. & E. Carson St.



He was wearing an olive green jacket, navy dress pants, navy ball cap, and black dress shoes.



Info? Call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/3ef2mbSNhU — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 17, 2023

Police said he was wearing an olive green jacket, navy dress pants, a navy ball cap and black dress shoes.

If you have information on Aiello’s whereabouts, call 911.

