Pittsburgh police seeking woman for fatal hit-and-run in Homewood

Apr. 25—Pittsburgh police have acquired an arrest warrant for a 25-year-old woman in connection with a fatal hit and run Tuesday in Homewood.

Police said they are seeking Ausha Brown, 25, of Pittsburgh, for homicide in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed Von Washington, 31, that occurred about 11 p.m. on Tuesday on Kelly Street.

According to police, officers were flagged down by two women who directed them to a man down on the roadway in the 7600 block of Kelly Street.

The women told police he had been struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. They provided a description of the vehicle and a public alert was put out by officers.

Washington was transported to the hospital in critical condition by paramedics where he later passed.

Detectives from the major crimes and the crime scene units processed the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

