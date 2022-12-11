Pittsburgh police: Squirrel Hill serial burglary suspect turns himself in

Dec. 11—A Squirrel Hill man previously charged with a rash of burglaries in Fox Chapel and O'Hara in April is behind bars.

Andrew Clinton, 21, turned himself in to police Friday after police searched the home were Clinton lives.

Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Cara Cruz said police reported to a burglary call on Nov. 27 in the 5600 block of Pocusset Street.

Police discovered an open side door and residents reported missing items including clothing, watches and jewelry.

A search warrant and interviews conducted by police resulted in Clinton turning himself in.

He's charged with burglary and theft.

Clinton is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Police initially began investigating Clinton on March 28 after responding to a vehicle stuck in the mud along Field Club Road in Fox Chapel.

Clinton, the driver, told police the car became stuck in the mud after pulling over to enter an address into his GPS, according to a criminal complaint filed in connection with the O'Hara and Fox Chapel burglaries.

Police were later able to link Clinton to multiple burglaries in Fox Chapel and O'Hara last year after receiving Ring camera surveillance video from a homeowner on Field Club Road.

According to police, Clinton allegedly posed as a landscaper, contractor and HVAC technician to defraud multiple victims around in his neighborhood.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .