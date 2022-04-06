Pittsburgh police SVU Detectives asking for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old

Pittsburgh police SVU Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old.

Jordan Boyd was last seen in Observatory Hill around 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police said Boyd is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, he may be wearing black clothes and a blue jacket.

Boyd reportedly may be in the North Side or Homestead areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 412-323-7141.

