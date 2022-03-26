Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives searching for missing, endangered man

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police SVU detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered man.

35-year-old Brendan Crowley was last seen in Oakland on Tuesday, March 22.

Crowley is 5′11″ with brown hair, blue eyes, and has a long beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call SVU detectives at (412)323-7141.

