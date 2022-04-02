Pittsburgh Police SVU detectives searching for missing 13-year-old boy

SVU detectives with Pittsburgh Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Keenu Brooks was last seen by family members at his residence in the 5300 block of Mifflin Road on March 30 at 6 p.m.

Police say that Keenu was confirmed to be in attendance at school Wednesday, but did not come home after school.

Keenu attends Sister Thea Bowman School in Wilkinsburg.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call SVU detectives at (412)323-7141.

