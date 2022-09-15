Pittsburgh police, SWAT respond after 2 people, including child, shot in Middle Hill District

Police and SWAT responded to Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill District after two people were shot.

According to police, first responders were called to the 2800 block of Centre Avenue on Wednesday night.

The incident began as a domestic dispute.

One male victim was shot in the thumb, and a juvenile victim’s head was grazed by a bullet. There is no update at this time on either victim’s condition.

Residents of the apartment building were evacuated so that SWAT could search the building.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

