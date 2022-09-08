Pittsburgh police: Taxi driver robbed in Hazelwood

Sep. 8—Pittsburgh police are seeking information about the robbery of a taxi driver on Wednesday afternoon in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Police were called the 200 block of Winston Road shortly before 5 p.m. for a report of a strong-arm robbery. They said a juvenile had hired a taxi/ride-hail driver on the North Side, and as the vehicle neared Hazelwood, robbed the driver as he was making change.

Police said the driver did not report a weapon being used, and he was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .