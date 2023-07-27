Pittsburgh Police trying to identify man believed to be involved in bank robbery

Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man they say was involved in a bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the Key Bank at the intersection of Penn Avenue and N. Negley Avenue in East Liberty.

Robbery detectives are attempting to identify the male in this photo in connection with a Key Bank robbery at Penn Ave. and N. Negley Ave. on July 17, 2023 at 2:57 p.m.



Info? Call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161 or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000. pic.twitter.com/hFIdHZFdBy — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) July 27, 2023

Officers say the bank was robbed at 2:57 p.m. on July 17.

Anyone who can provide information about the man is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161 or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.

