Pittsburgh Police trying to identify man believed to be involved in bank robbery

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pittsburgh Police are trying to identify a man they say was involved in a bank robbery.

The robbery happened at the Key Bank at the intersection of Penn Avenue and N. Negley Avenue in East Liberty.

Officers say the bank was robbed at 2:57 p.m. on July 17.

Anyone who can provide information about the man is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161 or FBI Pittsburgh at 412-432-4000.

