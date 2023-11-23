Pittsburgh police, volunteers serve thousands of meals to community on Thanksgiving

It’s the Thanksgiving aroma that hits you first. Then you see the constant movements of turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy.

“I’m putting a lot in for the folks,” said Cheryl Sgarlata from the South Hills.

It’s a fast-moving operation with nearly 200 volunteers.

“All my friends are my kitchen crew, Rotarians from Northern Allegheny, I’m Shaler, Bethel Park, a few others Lawrenceville, exchange kids I brought in,” said Wayne Skelley from Shaler.

All the food is bought and paid for by Rotary clubs across the region. This volunteer service started 16 years ago with just 200 meals.

“We have a table to go to they didn’t so we make sure they have something at their table,” Skelley said.

Since then it’s grown to about 4000 served just this year.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to help the folks that are in need, that need something to eat. I’m so fortunate and my children are fortunate so I like to help out any way I can,” Sgarlata said.

With new generations joining in the forces to pack and load.

“We get them to fill the bags and stuff and hopefully they will pick up the concept of volunteering and they can understand what’s going on here so when they grow up, they will be the next in line,” Skelley said.

Once the meals are sorted and packed, outside they go.

“I do this because it’s important to give back, we always say we are here to protect and serve and giving back is some of the most important things we do, doing something out of the kindness of your heart,” Officer John Bradford with Pittsburgh Police.

Bradford is just one of dozens of officers delivering the meals to those in need. Packing each patrol vehicle to the brim, you’ll find officers coming on their day off, bringing their families all to be part of something special.

“This is where we want to be seen in this light because we are human beings too. We have feelings, we have emotions, we have moms we have fathers, so just to be seen as a human being and not just a police officer that’s doing something because we are told it means something special,” Bradford said.

For weeks ahead of the holiday, the department takes names to make sure those who may be homebound or just alone get a hot meal, but it’s these moments, interacting with the people that make all the difference.

“Just the gentleman in there says he’s been doing this helping deliver the meals in his building Carson Towers for 20 years that’s a long time to be doing that so it means he’s giving back too,” Bradford said.

Just one project touching so many lives and putting the true meaning of giving into this holiday.

