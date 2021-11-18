Pittsburgh police warn of catalytic converter thefts in multiple areas

Nov. 18—Pittsburgh police are warning the public about a recent string of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

According to police, four catalytic converters have been taken from vehicles over the past three weeks in the Friendship, Bloomfield and Garfield neighborhoods.

Multiple similar thefts or attempted thefts have been reported throughout the city this year, police said.

Most of the thefts are happening at night.

Police said vehicle owners have reported hearing a very loud sound after starting their engines before discovering the converters are missing.

Catalytic converters look like small mufflers, and convert hazardous exhaust into less harmful gases. They contain precious metals, which have increased in value, triggering an increase in thefts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Pittsburgh police are warning the public to be aware of anyone who they don't normally see in their neighborhoods, as well as any vans or trucks that are out of the ordinary, as thieves often work in tandem.

Neighbors are encouraged to share information and when possible to train any home security cameras toward parked vehicles if there is a concern.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to 911 immediately, police said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .