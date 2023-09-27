Pittsburgh police warn of scammer trying to solicit money while impersonating officer

Pittsburgh police are warning the public that someone is impersonating an officer in a phone scam.

According to police, the scammer attempts to solicit money over the phone, claiming unpaid citation costs. The phone number is spoofed to look like it comes from Pittsburgh police headquarters.

In combatting this scammer, authorities remind the public that police officers will never ask for money, over the phone or in person, for any reason.

Anyone who gets a similar call to the described scam should hang up and call 911 or report the incident to their local police zone.

Click here to see police zone maps and phone numbers.

