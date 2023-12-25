Pittsburgh Police warning residents about increased break-ins in Brookline neighborhood

Pittsburgh Police say Brookline residents should be aware of an increase in break-ins happening in the area.

Authorities say the break-ins have been on the rise over the past several days.

People who live in the area are reminded to remove visible items from their unattended vehicles.

Extra police patrols have been assigned to the neighborhood.

Anyone who has information or believes they have been a victim of a similar crime is asked to call 911 or Pittsburgh Police at 412-937-3051.

