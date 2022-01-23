Pittsburgh police: Woman dead after being struck by a vehicle, man shot

Jan. 23—Police investigating a shooting in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood Sunday morning found a female victim who was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle.

At a Sunoco station in nearby Esplen, a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head told officers he'd been shot in Sheraden. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, a Public Safety spokesman said.

The incident began shortly after 5:30 a.m., when city police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 300 block of Minton Street in Sheraden.

There, the female victim was found unresponsive in the street. Officers and medics rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead by medics, according to the spokesman.

There were no other victims, authorities said.

Mobile Crime Unit and Homicide detectives responded to process the scene.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .