Pittsburgh police working to crack down on cold homicide cases, bring closure to families

Pictures; that’s what Debra Germany has left of her 23-year-old son Raymond.

“Ray would literally give you the shirt off his back and say don’t worry about, it I’ll get another one,” Germany said.

This month marks 21 years since he was shot and killed on Francis Street in the Hill District. His case was never closed.

“That’s been the hardest part. It’s been 17 years since I received a phone call from the police,” Germany said.

Answers are what she wants, along with hundreds of other families feeling the same pain.

“We’ve been looking for closure for seven years and sometimes you don’t get it, but sometimes you do, and I pray to God that we do. I miss my brother every day,” said Charlotte Paige whose brother’s murder is still unsolved.

Jimmy Paige Jr. was 52 when he was shot 12 times and died inside his Hazelwood home in November 2015. A memorial still sits outside the home as his trio of older sisters fight to close his case.

“Jimmy was a kindhearted person. He’d help anyone who needed help. His smile was infectious, just the kind of guy everyone would like,” said Roxanne Paige West.

After years of calling and waiting, these families have hope. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is launching a cold case unit nearly a year after its announcement. With a grant from the Department of Justice, police are bringing on retired detectives for the unit with the first one starting on August 1st.

“It’s answered prayers. I’ve petitioning God for a long, I’ve been in line a long time not only is it my time it’s my turn and Ray will get justice,” Germany said.

Police have compiled a list of cases this unit will take on and are working on a way to prioritize which ones they tackle first, but both families hope their loved ones are in that pile.

“There are mothers and families sitting on the other side of a phone that never rings, some sitting in a bar, crack house, shooting galley wanting some answers that don’t have no answers, no justice, and some of us mothers die waiting,” Germany said.

Story continues

Pittsburgh Police said the first cold case consultant was a former bureau chief with the department and the second they will be bringing on at the end of August was a police chief outside the city.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Active search underway for shooting suspect who fled from police in McKees Rocks Pittsburgh working to identify 2 women they believe are responsible for rash of graffiti Butler County couple facing charges after allegedly leaving kids at home with drugs VIDEO: Fallen Pittsburgh firefighter remembered as loving family man, and â€˜consummate professionalâ€™ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts