Pittsburgh police's graffiti squad seeks suspect in Bloomfield, East End vandalism

Oct. 29—An Upper Saint Clair man wanted on a felony criminal mischief charge is accused of vandalizing Pittsburgh sites with graffiti.

Pittsburgh police graffiti squad detectives are asking for the public's help in locating Michael Coliane, 23, for whom a warrant has been issued.

Coliane is accused of vandalizing Bloomfield's Exercise Warehouse, at 4042 Liberty Ave., on June 27, as well as various other locations in the East End.

According to police, he uses the tag "EM" or "EME" and scrawls graffiti with anti-government and often vulgar content.

Police say he drives a silver Kia Soul with Pennsylvania license plate FGA-6390. He is known to frequent Bloomfield and Shadyside.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to share confidential tips at 412-495-6052.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .