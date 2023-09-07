Pittsburgh Public Schools employee charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teenaged girl

A Pittsburgh Public Schools employee is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Bryan Deering, 45, of Baldwin Borough, faces a long list of charges including rape, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and unlawful contact with a minor.

The girl told police that one night in August, Deering gave her alcohol and marijuana at his home and sexually assaulted her.

Deering was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and is due back in court on Sept. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“The District has been notified of the arrest of a staff member related to inappropriate contact with a minor, stemming from an incident that occurred inside a private home located outside of the city. Upon notification of the alleged incident, the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave August 31, 2023. The employee’s last day inside of the building was August 25, 2023. Families of students who attend the school where the employee was assigned have been notified of the arrest this evening via the District’s parent notification system. As this is a personnel matter and criminal investigation, no further information is available.”

