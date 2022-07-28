New Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent voted in unanimously by board

Dr. Wayne Walters, the new superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools, has been voted in unanimously by the Pittsburgh Board of Public Education.

In a vote of confidence, the board approved a five year contract for Walters, who has been with the district since 1991.

The contract will begin on Aug. 1 and run through July 31, 2027.

Walters will earn an annual salary of $260,000 in his new roles. His contract terms call for a 3% raise in 2023, followed by 4% increases each year for the remainder of the contract.

“The Board has complete confidence in Dr. Walters. The reputation he has earned among teachers, administrators, students, and parents alike over his three decades in the District speaks volumes,” said Sala Udin, Board president.

Walters has served as the district’s interim superintendent since Oct. 2021. He began his career with Pittsburgh Public Schools as a teacher, and has also served the district as an assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of 6-12 schools and assistant superintendent of professional development and special programming.

Details for his swearing-in ceremony will be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

