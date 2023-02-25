Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

An arrest warrant is out for a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to the criminal complaint, James Ziegler, 41, is a teacher at Pittsburgh’s Faison K-5.

Court documents said Ziegler allegedly forced the student to perform sex acts during lunch detentions.

This allegedly happened multiple times.

Ziegler is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

11 News reached out to Pittsburgh Public schools regarding these allegations. A representative said Ziegler has been out on administrative leave since Dec. 21.

