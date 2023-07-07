Former Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student appears in court

A former Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student appeared in court on Friday.

RELATED >>> Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Ziegler, a former teacher at Pittsburgh Faison, had nothing to say after leaving his preliminary hearing Friday afternoon.

Ziegler is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old fourth-grade student during school last year.

The student testified the disturbing details, saying that on multiple occasions he would be alone with Ziegler in his classroom during lunch detention. He said Ziegler would shut the door and the blinds, then threaten and force him to perform sexual acts.

Ziegler’s attorney said his client denies all of it, saying it never happened.

“This is a man who has a crystal clear record he was just named vice principal, he has a young daughter at home. This is a guy who has nothing on his record he’s shocked, devastated by this,’ said Blaine Jones, Ziegler’s defense attorney.

The student also said Ziegler was his science and math teacher and the assaults happened four days a week from the start of the school year through December.

“In a classroom setting where there are four other classrooms adjoining and a public courtyard and no one saw anything and there’s also a window on the door and no one saw anything for three or four months straight. I just don’t think practically speaking if you use common sense this could have happened like that, I don’t believe it,” said Jones.

A city detective also testified today. Ziegler’s attorney says the evidence doesn’t support the case.

“He was spectating there were maybe six days that the young man was alone with Ziegler, based on the other teachers’ report it doesn’t make sense,” said Jones.

Ziegler faces several serious charges. The judge held all charges for court.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Ross Township police searching for 4 other snakes after albino ball python found Police asking for help finding missing, endangered 1-year-old Baldwin girl Man accused of killing mother, aunt in double homicide found dead in Beaver County Jail, DA says VIDEO: War of words over Pennsylvania's overdue budget DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts