Pittsburgh Regional Transit to reduce service on over 20 routes, ‘T’ lines next month

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced it will reduce service on over 20 routes and the ‘T’ next month.

According to PRT, the reductions are to improve service reliability and on-time performance by ensuring the number of drivers needed doesn’t exceed the number of drivers available.

PRT said the reduction represents about 1.5% of services.

In total, 16 bus routes will be seeing reductions. Most of the routes will be minor trip time adjustments and some frequency changes.

The following routes will be seeing changes:

Undisclosed changes in downtown Pittsburgh

26-Chartiers 27-Fairywood 29-Robinson 31-Bridgeville 67-Monroeville 69-Trafford G3-Moon Flyer G31-Bridgeville Flyer

Weekday morning trips added

71B-Highland Park

Extended to Penn Station to provide better connection to East Busway

2-Mount Royal 6-Spring Hill 12-McKnight 15-Charles



In addition, a few midday Blue Line trips will be moved to the evening to better align with rider demand. After about 5:20 p.m. on weekdays, the Silver Line will operate only between Washington Junction and Library Station. Riders traveling farther north can connect to the Blue Line at Washington Junction.

“Like most other transit agencies across the country, PRT has been short staffed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Several changes PRT made to its hiring process over the last 18 months - including offering hiring bonuses and reducing the amount of time from application to employment - appear to be working; projections show hiring will outpace attrition in 2024,” PRT said in a release.

For a complete list of changes, visit www.ridePRT.org/ServiceUpdates.

