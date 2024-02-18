Pittsburgh residents concerned about safety after Bigelow Boulevard pedestrian tunnel is closed

PennDOT says the Bigelow Boulevard pedestrian tunnel at Herron Avenue is permanently closed after a recent car crash left it unsafe.

Pedestrians will now have to cross at the crosswalk but some people say they are concerned about the impact this will have on the public’s safety.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel spoke with people who say the change is a bad idea. Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

