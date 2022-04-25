Pittsburgh robbery suspect arrested in Johnstown

Apr. 25—A Somerset man wanted on a robbery charge in Pittsburgh was jailed in Cambria County after leading Johnstown police on foot chase in the city, authorities said.

According to a complaint affidavit, city police responded to an argument Saturday in the 100 block of Plum Street.

Police said three people were involved. A man later identified as Nathan Paul Yates reportedly told police his name was Nathan Perry. An officer told Yates not to leave the scene while he spoke with others involved.

Yates fled the scene. Police chased him down in the 700 block of Maple Avenue.

He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and giving false ID.

He is being held in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.

Yates is wanted in Pittsburgh for theft and robbery.