Pittsburgh school police officer accused of punching student

A Pittsburgh school police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly punching a student in the face at the Student Achievement Center in Homewood.

The Pittsburgh Public School District declined to release any details but did confirm that there was an incident involving a student and school police officer and that an internal investigation is underway.

Sources tell Target 11 that the officer attempted to confiscate a cell phone from a student.

The student resisted and the officer tried to escort the student out of the building.

There was some sort of altercation and the student allegedly bit the officer in the arm. That’s when the officer allegedly punched the student in the face. It’s unclear what injuries the student suffered.

While refusing to release specific information about the incident, a district spokesperson said that it had been referred to Childline.

“An incident that occurred on April 28, involving a Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center student and a School Police Officer is currently under investigation. The incident has been reported to ChildLine. As this is a matter involving a student, it is being treated as confidential which the law requires . It is also a personnel matter, and the District does not comment on such matters,” said District Spokesperson Ebony Pugh.

