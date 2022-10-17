Pittsburgh school students, teachers return for first time since alleged attack

Oliver Citywide Academy students and staff returned to school Monday for the first time since the alleged attack of a teacher by a student last month.

Police said a 15-year-old student attacked a teacher inside an empty classroom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Student charged after assaulting teacher at a Pittsburgh school, police say

According to a police report, the student grabbed the teacher, got on top of her and pulled down her pants. She began screaming and calling for help but he said he would kill her if she did not shut up. She fought him off until she made it into the hallway. Another teacher then helped and chased the student away, according to police.

According to the report, the student apologized and said he had urges.

Students and staff have been learning remotely to cope with what happened.

The school has since put additional safety measures in place, like more security guards and two-way radios in every classroom.

The student is in a juvenile detention center facing multiple felony charges, including rape. He was charged as a juvenile, but sources tell Channel 11 he will likely be charged as an adult soon.

TRENDING NOW:

Missing Texas teen found driving in Nebraska with mother’s dead body in trunk Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot Tennessee football program fined $100K when fans storm field after Alabama upset VIDEO:Police: Teenager dead after hit by vehicle in North Hills Village shopping center DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts