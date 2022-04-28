Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood residents say pub is a problem in the community

Neighbors in Pittsburgh’s South Side community said they’re relieved that Walker’s Pub could have new ownership soon.

In late 2021, police said a man was stabbed after leaving the pub. Earlier this month, a man was found outside of the pub with gunshot wounds.

Watch the above video for what neighbors had to say and hear from the people working to buy the property.

