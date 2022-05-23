Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins had ketamine in system, ‘drank heavily’ before death

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins had ketamine in his system and “drank heavily” before his death on April 9 in South Florida.

The autopsy report released Monday said Haskins “drank heavily” and ingested ketamine in the hours before he was hit by a dump truck and was killed on I-595. He died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

A spokesperson from the Florida Highway Patrol reportedly confirmed Haskins was walking along the interstate and was hit when he was attempting to cross the road with oncoming traffic. His car ran out of gas and he was walking to find a gas station.

According to the incident report, Haskins may have also been hit or run over by an SUV that swerved to avoid hitting him.

According to an audio recording, his wife Kalabrya called 911 from Pittsburgh shortly after the incident. During the call, she tells a dispatcher that her husband had to walk to get gas but then lost touch.

A woman was in the car with Haskins and remained in the car until Florida Highway Patrol troopers found her. Officials didn’t disclose the nature of their relationship.

An official from the Steelers told investigators that Haskins had been training with teammates the day before and went to dinner. After dinner, Haskins went to a club with his friend or cousin where he “drank heavily,” got into a fight with the friend or cousin and separated.

According to the toxicology report from the autopsy, Haskins’ blood alcohol level at 0.24.

The toxicology report also indicated Haskins had ketamine and norketamine in his system when he died.

The Steelers released a statement saying they’re aware of the medical report and have no comment.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

