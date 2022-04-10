Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dead at 24
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday at the age of 24. He was trying to cross a Florida highway on foot when he was struck by a dump truck, the state's highway patrol said.
Snyder family, Ron Rivera, Mike Tomlin, Joe Burrow and others from around the NFL react to the news of Dwayne Haskins' tragic death.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed when he was hit by a dump truck while walking on Interstate 595 early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Here is Mike Tomlin's official statement on the death of Dwayne Haskins.
Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday at the age of 24. He was struck and killed by a dump truck while trying to cross a highway in Florida, the state's highway patrol said. CBS News Pittsburgh reports.
Social media reacts to the loss of Dwayne Haskins.
Dwayne Haskins shook hands with former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate Joe Burrow after Burrow was injured against Washington in 2020.