Associated Press

Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander spent most of the past two years working toward Saturday night, when their journeys back from Tommy John surgery coincidentally converged at Angel Stadium. Although Syndergaard emerged slightly happier than Verlander, both veteran right-handers appear to be firmly on the right track. Syndergaard pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning in a strong Angels debut, narrowly outdueling Verlander in Los Angeles' 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros.