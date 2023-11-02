Pittsburgh synagogue shooter appeals death sentence; seeks acquittal, new trial

Robert Bowers, the man convicted in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, has appealed his death sentence and is asking for a new trial.

According to federal documents, Bowers seeks a judgment of acquittal and a new trial.

>>> Explainer: How will the death penalty appeal process work in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting case?

The appeal is nearly 40 pages long and alleges prosecutors excluded potential jurors who were Black, Hispanic and Jewish.

We’re combing through the document and working to bring you the latest details. WATCH for live updates on Channel 11 News through 6:30 p.m.

>>> Judge formally sentences Pittsburgh synagogue shooter to death

It also claims there was insufficient evidence to prove Bowers’ hatred of the victims was “because they were religious or secular or were engaged in religious practices.”

Eleven people were killed in the shooting on Oct. 27, 2018. Bowers was found guilty on June 16, 2023, and sentenced to death on Aug. 3, 2023.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins stopping in Pittsburgh on Saviors Tour Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook New video shows crowd scattering after shots fired on South Side over Halloween weekend VIDEO: ‘Light the World in Teal’ day calls attention to Alzheimer’s, shows support for millions affected DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts