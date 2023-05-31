Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial continues: Day Two

It was an emotional first day in the federal trial against Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers at a Squirrel Hill synagogue, as proceedings got underway on Tuesday.

Family members were in the courtroom, along with two of the victims themselves.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers took the stand, saying he expected to die that day.

Jurors also heard the 911 calls from victim Bernice Simon, who pleaded for help as she held a prayer shawl over her husband after he was shot. Her final moments could be heard on the call, bringing many to tears.

Warning: the details coming out of this trial are difficult to hear and may be upsetting to some.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

