Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial: Day 7

Day Seven of the trial against Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers at a Squirrel Hill synagogue, continues today with more witnesses expected to take the stand.

In addition to SWAT officers, the forensic pathologists who performed autopsies on the victims testified in court Tuesday.

Warning: the details coming out of this trial are difficult to hear and may be upsetting to some.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

