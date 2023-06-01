Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial — live: Survivors recall hiding in closet as Robert Bowers faces death penalty

The gunman accused of murdering 11 in a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 is now on trial in a federal courtroom in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On 27 October 2018, Robert Bowers, then 46, entered the synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood of the city armed with three handguns, an AR-15 rifle and a trove of magazines and ammunition.

Inside, he opened fire on congregants in what marks the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history.

Eight men and three women – aged from 54 to 97 – died in the massacre.

After numerous delays, the now-50-year-old is finally standing trial for more than 60 federal charges including obstruction of free exercise of religion resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death.

During opening arguments on Tuesday, Mr Bowers’ attorneys admitted that he was responsible for the massacre but claimed that he acted on “an irrational motive” and had “misguided intent”.

Prosecutors meanwhile pointed out that, in the months leading up the shooting, the suspect had been spewing bigoted and antisemitic vitriol online.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

11:00 , Graig Graziosi

Mr Leger was at the Tree of Life synagogue the day of the shooting.

After a recess for lunch, Mr Leger described his experiences during the attack.

He said he began to hear gunfire and instinctively moved toward the sound hoping to help others injured in the attack. When he reached the lobby, the gunman shot him, hitting him in the chest. Mr Leger collapsed in a stairway.

He told the court he is a registered nurse, realised he was losing the ability to breathe and felt he was dying.

“I am a nurse, I have been with hundreds of people that were dying, I felt like I was dying,” he said.

Thankfully, he was rescued by SWAT officers and survived his injuries.

Leger, a registered nurse, said while he lay there he was losing his ability to breathe and was exhibiting end of life symptoms.



"I am a nurse, I have been with hundreds of people that were dying, I felt like I was dying."



Leger was rescued by SWAT officers. He survived. — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) May 31, 2023

Carol Black’s testimony reveals moment fellow worshiper was killed in front of her

10:00 , Graig Graziosi

On day two of the trial, Carol Black, 71, a retired clinical audiologist, took the stand to share her experience on the day of the shooting.

She recalled Rabbi Jeffrey Myers telling her and others to hide in a small, dark closet as gunfire rang out throughout the building.

Another individual who was hiding with her, Mel Wax, 87, was partially in the doorway of the closet and partially in the connecting hallway.

After some time, Mr Wax thought the shooting might be over. He peaked around the door, but the shooter was in the sanctuary and fired at him. He fell to floor dying just inches from Ms Black’s feet.

Ms Black recalled having to step over his body and a pool of blood to exit the space after the shooting. She said she gave him a silent goodbye as she fled the building.

Her brother, Richard Gottfried, was also killed in the shooting.

Trial day 2

08:00 , Graig Graziosi

Day two of the trial of Robert Bowers began in Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning.

Judge Robert Colville noted to attendees that a visitor to the courtroom yesterday was diagnosed with Covid-19. The judge assured those in attendance that the courtroom was cleaned and well ventilated.

Bowers faces death penalty if convicted

07:00 , Graig Graziosi

If convicted, Robert Bowers could face the death penalty.

His attorneys had previously requested a plea deal for him to plead guilty in exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table.

Prosecutors rejected the request, paving the way for the case to head to trial.

Chilling photos showing from Tree of Life synagogue shooting revealed at Robert Bowers murder trial

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:37 , Graig Graziosi

Jurors sitting for the trial of accused Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter Robert Bowers were shown photos of important — and in some cases, destroyed — objects at the crime scene on the first day of the alleged gunman‘s trial.

Mr Bowers is facing numerous charges for killing 11 people when police say he attacked the synagogue in October 2018.

Jurors were shown a few important items and locations from the synagogue to give them context for the rest of the trial. Among them were a Torah rescued from the Holocaust and the tiny bathroom where Rabbi Jeffrey Myers hid during the shooting.READ MORE:

Chilling photos revealed during Tree of Life shooting trial

Custodian who survived mass shooting testifies, says he just wanted to see his grandson born

Wednesday 31 May 2023 21:15 , Graig Graziosi

August Siriano, a custodian at Tree of Life Synagogue, surivived on the day Robert Bowers allegedly attacked the place of worship.

He told the court Wednesday that he saw Cecil Rosenthal, who was killed in the shooting, lying face down on the floor after gunshots rang out.

He said he was scared during the encounter, and told the court he simply wanted to live to see his grandchild be born.

Barry Werber, who survived the shooting, says the gunman entered the room where he was hiding in the dark

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:44 , Graig Graziosi

Another survivor of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue has taken the stand.

Barry Werber said he was one of the individuals hiding in the dark closet along with Carol Black and Mel Wax.

He corroborated Ms Black’s testimony that Mr Wax poked out of the door and was shot.

Mr Werber said after Mr Wax was shot, a dark figure stepped over the wounded man’s body and peered into the darkness of the room.

He said that he and Ms Black were hidden by the darkness in the room, and that the gunman left without discovering them.

Dan Leger reveals the extent of the injuries he sustained during the Tree of Life mass shooting

Wednesday 31 May 2023 19:12 , Graig Graziosi

Dan Leger, who was shot in the chest during the Tree of Life mass shooting in Pittsburgh, testified on Wednesday, and told the jurors the extent of his injuries.

Mr Leger said his wounds left him unable to use his rectum, and noted that the wound ruptured his bladder.

He said he had to undergo multiple surgeries the day of the shooting to save his life. He again reiterated that the only reason he survived was thanks to the SWAT members who rescued him.

Dan Leger recalls being shot in the chest during Tree of Life mass shooting

Wednesday 31 May 2023 18:44 , Graig Graziosi

Dan Leger was at the Tree of Life synagogue the day of the shooting.

After a recess for lunch, Mr Leger described his experiences during the attack.

He said he began to hear gunfire and instinctively moved toward the sound hoping to help others injured in the attack.

When he reached the lobby, the gunman shot him, hitting him in the chest. Mr Leger collapsed in a stairway.

He told the court he is a registered nurse, and realised he was losing the ability to breathe, and felt he was dying.

“I am a nurse, I have been with hundreds of people that were dying, I felt like I was dying,” he said.

Thankfully, he was rescued by SWAT officers and survived his injuries.

Leger, a registered nurse, said while he lay there he was losing his ability to breathe and was exhibiting end of life symptoms.



"I am a nurse, I have been with hundreds of people that were dying, I felt like I was dying."



Leger was rescued by SWAT officers. He survived. — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) May 31, 2023

Trial day 2 begins

Wednesday 31 May 2023 14:46 , Graig Graziosi

Day two of the trial of Robert Bowers has begun in Pittsburgh.

Judge Robert Colville noted to attendees that a visitor to the courtroom yesterday was diagnosed with Covid-19. The judge assured those in attendance that the courtroom was cleaned and well ventilated.

Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog

Wednesday 31 May 2023 12:06 , Rachel Sharp

Follow all the latest updates here on the trial of Robert Bowers, the man accused of murdering 11 in a shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018