Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial opening statements question suspect’s motivations

The suspect in the 2018 shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue “caused extraordinary harm” through his planned attack that left 11 people dead, his attorney said Tuesday during an opening statement at his trial.

Defense attorney Judy Clarke didn’t deny that Robert Bowers was the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue, describing a man who committed the violence out of an unfounded belief about the Jewish community’s role in immigrants entering the U.S.

“He had what to us is this unthinkable, nonsensical, irrational thought that by killing Jews he would attain his goal,” Clarke said.

“There is no making sense of this senseless act. Mr. Bowers caused extraordinary harm to many, many people.”

Prosecutors, meanwhile, contend the shooting occurred because of the gunman’s hatred.

“The depths of the defendant’s malice and hate can only be proven in the broken bodies” and “his hateful words,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Soo Song said Tuesday.

The rampage, which is the deadliest antisemitic attack ever in the U.S., also wounded seven people, five of whom were responding police officers, according to investigators.

Bowers, 50, faces 63 counts in connection with the massacre. He was denied an attempt to receive a life sentence in exchange for a guilty plea and now faces the possibility of the death penalty.

Tuesday’s hearing involved prosecutors playing audio of a 911 call from the synagogue, during which a victim, Bernice Simon, could be heard saying, “We’re being attacked!”

Before the shooting, Bowers “promoted his antisemitic views and calls to violence against Jews” in social media posts, prosecutors claim. He also allegedly made antisemitic comments at the scene of the shooting.

Bowers has schizophrenia and brain impairments, his attorneys claim. The jury selection process saw his lawyers ask candidates how they would decide whether their client should receive the death penalty. Last week, 11 women and seven men were selected to serve as jurors and alternates.

Three different congregations occupied the synagogue where the shooting occurred on Oct. 27, 2018. Members of each were present in court Tuesday.

With News Wire Services